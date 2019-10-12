Maddison Brown: Everything to Know About Liam Hemsworth’s Rumored New Girlfriend and ‘Dynasty’ Star

Maddison Brown has been identified as the actress who went on a date with Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth in New York City on Thursday, Oct. 10. Hemsworth is back on the market after he and Miley Cyrus called it quits and he filed for divorce in August. Brown, 22, is in the same field as Cyrus and Hemsworth, and is famous for her role on The CW’s new Dynasty reboot.

Brown and Hemsworth, 29, were spotted on a date at the Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus in New York’s West Village, holding hands. Photos of the two using the subway together also emerged.

“The entire restaurant turned heads when they arrived, but it was unclear if patrons knew who he was or were just staring because Liam had such a presence,” a witness told Us Weekly. “Liam asked for a table outside and had his arm around Maddison’s back while they were escorted to their table.”

She’s Also Australian

Like Hemsworth, Brown is from Australia. Notably, Cyrus has been linked to singer Cody Simpson, who is also Australian.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Brown said she did not think about becoming famous when she signed on to star in Dynasty.

“I don’t know if anyone really….signs up for a show thinking that they’re going to become really famous,” the actress explained. “That’s something that I haven’t thought too much about, I’ve just been focusing on doing a good job and being present in the moment, and whatever arises, I’ll take it as it comes. But I’ve not been worrying myself too much with that.”

She Plays Kirby Anders on The CW’s ‘Dynasty’

Back in August 2018, Brown was cast as Kirby Anders, the daughter of Joseph Anders (Alan Dale). She will be reprising the role when the show comes back for Season 3.

“Kirby grew up in the staff’s living quarters with her father, estate manager Joseph Anders, and sides more with the downstairs occupants than the upstairs,” the CW’s official character description reads, notes Entertainment Weekly. “She has a fraught history with the Carringtons, specifically a tempestuous relationship with Fallon that was the reason for Kirby’s exile from the Manor years ago. And while she returns to Atlanta to make amends with her father, she will certainly continue wreaking havoc on the Carringtons.”

Brown Starred in ‘Strangerland’ With Nicole Kidman

Although Dynasty is Brown’s biggest role to date, she has already worked with the most famous Australian actress in the world. In 2015, she starred in Strangerland, a drama in which she played Nicole Kidman’s daughter. Brown also starred in the Australian TV series The Kettering Incident, playing the younger version of Elizabeth Debecki’s character. She also appeared in a 2015 short called Subjective Reality.

She Shares Modeling Photos on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddison Brown (@maddisonbrown) on Oct 10, 2019 at 7:29am PDT

Brown also does modeling, and frequently shares photos from her shoots on Instagram. She has more than 470,000 followers on the social network. Brown is signed to Chic Management, an agency in Sydney.

“I felt like the new girl at school but everyone has been really warm and embracing and made me feel very comfortable from the get go,” Brown recently told Vogue about joining the Dynasty cast. “It’s really fun when we have group scenes and we’re all there on the same day, I kind of look forward to those days the most even though those are the days we’re there usually for nine hours shooting the same scene. Because we all get along together and there’s a real sense of family there and with the crew as well, some of the crew worked together for years on other shows so it feels nice going to work because it doesn’t make it feel so much like work.”

She Once Joked About Wanting to ‘F–’ All 3 Hemsworth Brothers

When Brown appeared on the Zach Sang Show in June, she was asked to play “F–, Marry, Kill,” and the celebrities she had to chose from were all fellow Australians, Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman and the Hemsworth brothers. She chose to kill Jackman, marry Robbie and f– the Hemsworths.

“I will f– [them] — but at the same time,” Brown said. “I couldn’t marry them. I’m too insecure. I would just be like, ‘You’re too attractive. You are never allowed to leave the house.’”

Hemsworth has two older brothers, Luke and Chris Hemsworth.

Hemsworth and Cyrus Announced Their Breakup in August

Hemsworth became available in August, when Cyrus announced they were breaking up. The couple married in December 2018, after a decade-long on-again, off-again relationship.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a Cyrus rep said in a statement in August. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth filed for divorce days after the statement was released.

Cyrus Dated Kaitlynn Carter Before Dating Cody Simpson

At the time Cyrus announced the breakup with Hemsworth, she was on vacation with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. They had a romantic relationship until September, when they split and decided to just be friends.

Lately, Cyrus has been seen with Cody Simpson, one of her longtime friends. The two are rumored to be dating, and the media attention caused Cyrus to issue a long statement calling out reports.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs (sic),’ ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man’ etc….. where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/ survive in a ‘mans’ (sic) world …. if we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can ‘grab em by the pussy….’ can’t I just have a kiss and acaí bowl?!?!”

Hemsworth Only Referenced Her Breakup With Cyrus Once

Hemsworth has been quiet since the divorce filing. He only commented on the situation once, sharing a statement on Instagram on Aug. 12.

“Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”