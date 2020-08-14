Cody Simpson Praises Ex-Girlfriend Miley Cyrus and Her New Single With New Instagram Post Despite Breakup

✖

Cody Simpson is still supporting Miley Cyrus, even after their break-up. The Australian singer praised Cyrus after she released her video for "Midnight Sky" early Friday. The couple reportedly split a few weeks ago, but their break-up did not make headlines until Thursday night, just hours before the new song was released. Cyrus later confirmed the split in an Instagram Live video with fans, telling them there was no drama between the former couple and they will remain friends.

On Friday, Simpson shared a photo of Cyrus in his Instagram Story, with "Midnight Sky" playing in the background. "So proud of you," he wrote. "Congratulations to the most special of all time. Go cop that new new!" The post came after sources told TMZ Thursday Simpson and Cyrus broke up after 10 months of dating. Although they have known each other for years, they did not start dating until October 2019, following Cyrus' breakups with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

"For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be," Cyrus said in an Instagram Live video for fans just minutes before releasing the "Midnight Sun" video, reports Yahoo Music. Although Cyrus sings in the song she doesn't "need to be loved by you," she said the two are still on friendly terms. "Don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out or getting pizza,” the singer said. “We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. So, just don’t make it something that it is not.”

The new song will be featured on her upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus. During an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash-Up, Cyrus said the new song is about the stigma that if someone's "forever" does not work out, they are considered a failure. Cyrus does not agree with that at all.

"I think we're kind of set up for devastation — in that, from the time we're little kids, we're taught to claim other humans as our best friends forever," Cyrus said. "And you just don't know who you're going to be sitting with here right now. You never know who you're going to evolve to be and who they're going to evolve to be. So I think that we, especially as women in relationships, a lot of the time we can get villainized when 'forever' doesn't happen."