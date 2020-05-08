Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Spark Breakup Rumors After They Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Not long after Liam Hemsworth's divorce from long time ex Miley Cyrus, he jumped into a new relationship with Gabriella Brooks, but are they still together? It seems as though they may have gone their separate ways as well. While the two have remained fairly quiet about their personal lives together, they sparked breakup rumors after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The two started their relationship in their native Australia in late 2019, but then brought their romance to Los Angeles, California just ahead of the lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. After a four month long relationship, the two stopped following each other on May 6, and are now raising eyebrows. Hemsworth and Brooks were first spotted on the beach in Byron Bay, near Hemsworth's home, when they were cuddled up close to each other and seen kissing. Then, the two were seen in Malibu dining out at SoHo House for lunch in January, before things ramped up for them in February when they were seen out a lot more on dinner and lunch dates.

Since families across the United States have been forced to stay inside as much as possible, the couple haven't been seen out together, and they haven't posted anything together on social media. Meanwhile, the actor's ex, Cyrus and her new boyfriend Cody Simpson have been sharing their moments with each other for all of their fans to see. Recently, Cyrus did Simpson's makeup and broadcasted it on social media. In mid-April, both Cyrus and Simpson posted videos to their Instagram accounts of Cyrus putting makeup on the singer. The two pop stars have been living together in self-quarantine during the pandemic and have been keeping busy with talk shows and live streams.

Cyrus and Simpson began dating in October 2019. The "Malibu" singer was previously married to Hemsworth from December 2018 to August 2019 after an on-and-off decade-long relationship. Their divorce was finalized in January. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a representative for Cyrus told Entertainment Tonight shortly after they announced wanting to go separate ways. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy." Just before the announcement was made, Cyrus has posted a photo of herself on Instagram that showed her without her wedding ring on.