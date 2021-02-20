Kim Kardashian's Dating Plans Revealed Following Divorce Filing from Kanye West

✖

Kim Kardashian is a single woman for the first time in almost a decade after filing for divorce from Kanye West on Friday. This is the third divorce for the 40-year-old reality TV star, and she could start her search for her fourth husband. However, a source told E! News she is in no rush to get back into the dating pool. Kardashian and West married in 2014 and are parents to four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Kardashian "isn't ready to date and is not focused on daying yet," the source told E! News. "She's had a rough year and wants to focus on herself and her kids right now." Her friends might try to set her up on dates, but Kardashian is "not putting any energy into it at this time," the source said. A second source said Kardashian has the "full support" of her family and dating "isn't on her radar." Kardashian is "solely focused on her kids."

Aside from her children, Kardashian is also focused on her business. The first source told E! News the KKW owner is "truly in business mode." She also wants to continue her quest to become a lawyer by passing the California bar exam and "focus on her next phase of life," the insider said. Kardashian is also busy with her SKIMS fashion line and is considering dropping the "West" in the KKW brand name. If she does leave West's last name on the brand, it could be seen as recognition of her children's last name. "Her kids and their happiness are her main priority. She is very protective over them," the source said.



Kardashian filed for divorce on Friday and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children. Sources told TMZ that West approves of the arrangement, and the two sides have even reached a property settlement. They signed a prenup as well, and neither party plans to contest it. The documents did not list a date of separation, although their relationship struggled in the past few months, especially after West launched his presidential campaign in July. Kardashian reportedly considered filing for divorce sooner but chose not to when West suffered a bipolar episode.

Although West may be legally leaving the family soon, the Kardashian-Jenner crew reportedly still plan on keeping him in the fold. "The family is all on board with not making anyone out to be the bad guy. Kanye will always be a part of the Kardashian and Jenner families," a source told InTouch Weekly. The family is "committed" to keeping West "a part of the family," especially as the father of Kardashian's children.

Kardashian was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She also married basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011 and filed for divorce 72 days after the wedding. She started dating West in 2012. After her divorce from Humphries was finalized in 2013, she got engaged to West. Kardashian and the rapper tied the knot in May 2014.