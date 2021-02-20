Kim Kardashian and Family Committed to Keeping Kanye West Involved

✖

On Friday, it was reported that Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage. Since the news emerged, there have been numerous reports regarding the state of Kardashian and West's relationship, especially as the pair share four young children together. According to InTouch Weekly, those in the Kardashian-Jenner family are "committed" to keeping West "a part of their family."

An insider told InTouch Weekly that the members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew want to make sure that West still feels as though he is a part of the family amid his divorce from his wife. They told the outlet, “The family is all on board with not making anyone out to be the bad guy. Kanye will always be a part of the Kardashian and Jenner families.” It has been reported that West and Kardashian are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting their four young children together — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The source added, "The family will always love him as the father to Kim's children."

As previously mentioned, this news comes after Kardashian officially filed to divorce West, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. She reportedly filed for divorce on Friday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of the pair's four children. Additionally, West and Kardashian signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their 2014 wedding that will make the split a simple one. A source even told TMZ that the two could be close to reaching a settlement in their divorce, as neither party is contesting the terms of the prenuptial agreement.

Prior to Kardashian officially filing for divorce, there were rumors that she and West were heading for a split. In January, InTouch Weekly reported that the reality star was ready to start the divorce process after the two apparently spent the holiday season apart. An insider told the outlet at the time, “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return. They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.” Another source claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner family wasn't shocked about the split, noting, “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”