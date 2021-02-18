Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Extremely Stressed' Trying to Keep Kanye West Divorce Issues Private

✖

It has been speculated for weeks that Kim Kardashian is heading toward a divorce from husband Kanye West, and a new source is alleging that the reality star is "extremely stressed out." "Kim and Kanye are trying their best to keep their relationship issues a private matter, especially for the sake of the kids," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Kim is extremely stressed out right now between taking care of their children, studying to become a lawyer and figuring out her situation with Kanye in the best way possible for both their kids and for him and his mental state," they continued, adding that Kardashian is "doing her best to hold it together, but it has been overwhelming." Kardashian and West share four children, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, and a source told E! News that the rapper "still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that."

A second source claimed that West has moved out of the home he and Kardashian shared. "He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids," they said. "When he sees the kids, he meets them elsewhere." A source told PEOPLE that West is "not doing well." "He is anxious and very sad," they said. "He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

Kardashian has reportedly not yet filed for divorce but is "ready" for any decision she might make. "Kim definitely has all of her ducks in a row with regards to the kids and financials in case she decides to file officially [for divorce]," a source told ET. "Kim still loves and supports Kanye and wants the best for him and their entire family. They are obviously still evaluating what that looks like exactly, but Kim is prepared across the board for anything that might come her way. Kim is worried and concerned that Kanye is not mentally stable enough to be the dad that their family needs."

The insider added that the KKW Beauty founder is coping by spending time with her family. "There have been lots of play dates and family time, which is exactly what the entire family thinks Kim needs right now," they said. "They are showing her love and support through this difficult process. Kim and Kanye's hope for the future is that they can healthily co-parent their children and raise them together without any problems or difficulty and keep their personal lives and any issues out of the public eye for the sake of their little ones and the entire family."