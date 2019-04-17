Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Aced’ Her Law School Exam

Kim Kardashian West’s dreams of becoming a lawyer are one step closer to reality.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star updated fans one day after revealing she was studying for her torts exam — one of three subjects she has been studying in her first year — sharing she “aced” the test.

“Aced my test [by the way],” she tweeted Wednesday alongside three emojis: a balance scale, a pencil and books.

Aced my test btw ⚖️✏️📚 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2019

Kardashian has kept her fans up to date on the progress on her law aspirations since she revealed in an interview with Vogue she is studying to become a lawyer and begun a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco.

She revealed she plans on taking the bar exam in 2022, PEOPLE writes.

The decision comes as Kardashian has been working with author and CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, co-founders of #cut50, a national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform, visiting prisons, petitioning governors and attending meetings at the White House.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she said of her decision, explaining that she eventually decided to embark on the journey after “seeing a really good result” with the case of Alice Marie Johnson, as well as passing of the FIRST STEP Act.

“I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed,” she said. “That was really a turning point for me.”

The mother of three also revealed she has always been interested in the subject, and is influenced by her father, the late Robert Kardashian’s contributions to the defense of family friend O.J. Simpson during the infamous 1994 murder trial.

“On the weekends they used our home as an office, with Johnnie Cochran and Bob Shapiro,” Kardashian West remembered. “My dad had a library, and when you pushed on this wall there was this whole hidden closet room, with all of his O.J. evidence books. On weekends I would always snoop and look through. I was really nosy about the forensics.”

California, as well as three other U.S. states, allow for those interested in taking the bar to do so by “reading the law” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge, as opposed to attending law school.

Kardashian is set to take what is known as the “baby bar” this summer, and will be allowed to continue the remaining three years of study required should she pass the exam.

“First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” she told Vogue. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crime law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me.”

“The reading is what really gets me,” she admitted. “It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

After receiving backlash for her choice to pursue a law career, Kardashian shut down haters writing: “One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”