Kim Kardashian Kanye West Divorce: Kim Flaunted Her Abs in Instagram Photo Shared Ahead of Filing

Kim Kardashian is looking good and flaunting her stuff, making her divorce from husband Kanye West official Friday shortly after sharing a stylish Instagram photo in which she shows off her toned abs. Rocking cargo pants and a cropped collared shirt with camel-colored boots as she posed around her house, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star extolled the benefits of her recent plant-based diet, writing in the caption, 'Plant based does a body good."

Just hours later, TMZ reported that Kardashian officially filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, with whom she shares four kids: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm. Rumors of the couple's impending split have been circulating for months, with Kardashian retaining high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser in January, reported Page Six at the time.

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer; she is serious about her prison reform campaign," the outlet's source said at the time of the forces pushing the former couple apart. "Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it."

TMZ reported that West and Kardashian are maintaining amiability amid their divorce, and that Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four kids. Neither party is contesting the terms of their prenuptial agreement, and the outlet's source said that the pair are close to settling the terms of their divorce altogether.

Despite the rumors of their relationship coming to an end, neither Kardashian nor West have addressed their divorce publicly, with an insider telling Entertainment Tonight that their silence is due to concern for their children. "Kim and Kanye are trying their best to keep their relationship issues a private matter, especially for the sake of the kids," she source said. The KKW Beauty founder is reportedly "extremely stressed out" taking care of the kids, studying to become a lawyer and "figuring out her situation with Kanye in the best way possible for both their kids and for him and his mental state."

Kardashian and West's divorce drama is reportedly playing out on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premiering on E! on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET. Following their final season, the Kardashian family has entered into an exclusive deal with Hulu, although they haven't announced what potential programming is in the works.