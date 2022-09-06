Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and Jockstrap in New Cover Shoot

Kim Kardashian is a blonde again, and not just because of her hair. The Kardashians star bleached her eyebrows for a new Interview Magazine cover photoshoot. She also showed off a jockstrap, posing in a way that may bring back memories of her famous 2014 Paper Magazine cover.

Kardashian, 41, posed in front of a U.S. flag for Interview's September 2022 cover, with her back to the cover. She is clad in a jean jacket and jean pants as she looks over her shoulder to show her bleached eyebrows. She also had her pants lowered to her thighs, with a jockstrap and behind visible. Kardashian posed with the jockstrap in other photos, including one in which she leaned against gym lockers.

In her interview, Kardashian said she "liked" wearing the jockstrap. "Working with Nadia Lee [Cohen]-we just vibe so well when we shoot together. She's the first photographer that I've really gone full force with," she said. At first, her team didn't want her to wear a jockstrap, but she overruled them. "I'm like, 'Come on. This is what I do,'" she said. "I do best when I'm ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I'm glad we did it."

Earlier in the chat with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, Kardashian said she planned to keep her latest blonde look for a while. "I feel like in the fall I'll go dark, just because I don't want to damage my hair," she added. "But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different."

Kardashian has gone blonde several times in the past. She was blonde at the Met Gala in May, but she kept her eyebrows dark. When she attended the event, she walked the red carpet wearing the same dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy. Although she later switched to a replica for the main event, her decision to wear the original was controversial as Monroe fans alleged that she damaged the dress. It is owned by Ripley's Believe It Or Not, which insisted they took the utmost care to make sure Kardashian didn't damage it.

Although Kardashian didn't discuss wearing the Monroe dress in detail in Interview, she did talk about her 2021 Met Gala look. That year, she showed up covered head-to-toe in a Balenciaga ensemble that was inspired by her now ex-husband Kanye West. Kardashian said she initially rejected the idea before members of someone told her it was a risk worth taking.

"I trust myself in the sense of, I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable," Kardashian explained. "But, every once in a while, someone will be like, 'Trust me. This looks good.' Sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn't, and you just have to roll with it. It's not that serious. I care a lot, but I also can't let it consume me. Sometimes there's bad angles, bad lighting. You can't control it all."