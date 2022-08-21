Kylie Jenner Uses Kanye West Song on TikTok Despite His Divorce From Sister Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner posted a video some fans believed hinted at Kim Kardashian rekindling her relationship with Kanye West. Rumors circulated that the reality TV star may have teased Kim and West's relationship status in an August 16 TikTok.

The video showed Kylie lying in bed with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, while West's song, "I Love Kanye," played in the background.The post aimed to reveal the name she almost had before her parents, Kris, 66, and Caitlyn Jenner, 72, settled on "Kylie."

A text overlay teased her reveal, "My name is Kylie but it was almost .." Then a photo slideshow of the 25-year-old followed as the name "Kennedy" appeared.

In her caption, Kylie acknowledged that "Kennedy" wasn't as fitting as her current name, which she had previously tried to trademark. More text read, "doesn't hit the same."

The influencer's potential moniker sparked many comments, but some fans were more captivated by Kylie's song choice, which some interpreted as a hint as to who she supports. Others asserted that the song was a "trend" with no hidden meaning.

Since Kardashian split from her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28, rumors have circulated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Kanye got back together. A provocative video posted on her Instagram appeared to encourage the rumor of their reunion.

In what appears to be behind-the-scenes footage from a SKIMS photoshoot, Kardashian is shown wearing a nude-colored swimsuit while Ciara's rendition of Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" plays in the background. The video captioned "gym time" depicted the founder of SKIMS striding around a gym wearing camo print Yeezy thigh-high boots and posing on various equipment.

A photo posted by the SKKNS founder ended up sparking debate once again after many fans speculated it was a hidden message. Several photos showed a platinum blonde Kardashian emerging from the ocean. The Kardashians star wore bikini bottoms and a matching white top featuring a The Incredibles print.

In many comments, fans referenced an old confessional with Kardashian and West from when they were expecting their fourth child. West gave the interview sitting next to Kardashian on KUWTK and compared her to the mom in the famous Disney Pixar movie.

"This interview is because of the movie The Incredibles," West said. "It starts off with the interviews – the superheroes are giving interviews. The wife got a big butt, and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly."

In addition, the rapper recently "liked" one of Kardashian's Instagram posts, despite seldom appearing on social media. She filed from filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The ex-couple has four children: daughter North, 9; son Saint, 6; daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3.