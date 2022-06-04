Kim Kardashian Defends Met Gala Weight Cut With Christian Bale Comparison

✖

Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala look continues to cause a stir. Kardashian has been vocal about the weight loss regimen that she adhered to in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the fashion event. But, many individuals, including Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, have been critical of how the reality star seemingly glamorized weight loss. Now, Kardashian is hitting back at those claims and even utilized a Christian Bale anecdote to do so.

In an interview with the New York Times, Kardashian said that the criticism that she received for her choice to lose weight for Monroe's dress was unfair in comparison to commentary surrounding an actor's weight loss or gain for a role. The beauty mogul specifically pointed to Bale's headline-making weight loss. The Oscar winner lost around 60 pounds for his role in the 2004 film The Machinist, per TooFab. She said about the two situations, "To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."

Kim Kardashian addresses backlash over losing 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress:



“Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'” pic.twitter.com/spSMRVKw8C — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 4, 2022

"I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'" she continued and added that she "didn't do anything unhealthy" to lose the weight. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds in order to fit into Monroe's dress, as it could not be altered. She only had a few months to make those changes before the big day. According to the reality star, she did not have a backup plan in place if she could not fit into the garment.

"I just simply couldn't have gone, which wouldn't have mattered," Kardashian said. "It was just important to me to reach that goal." While speaking to Vogue, she explained what she did in order to be able to fit into the iconic dress, which she only wore for minutes while posing for photos on the red carpet (she changed into a replica for the rest of the night). The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein." Kardashian added, "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."