Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Fire Back After Woman Claims Its Body Tape Ripped Her Skin Off

A woman filed a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian's shapewear company SKIMS, claiming the company's body tape ripped her skin off. Representatives for the company denied the allegations, claiming the products the woman bought were not even SKIMS. The company said the products the woman bought appeared to be counterfeit.

The plaintiff, Noelle Mahasin Smith, claims SKIMS body tape was ripping her skin off, reports TMZ. Smith's lawsuit did not include many details, but she said the tape was responsible for the physical and mental pain she endured after using it. TMZ published a screenshot from the lawsuit, showing Smith ordered "Boob Tape and 10 Pcs Backless Nipple Cover Set," sold by Okela for $9.99. By comparison, a roll of SKIMS tape costs $36 and a pack of 10 SKIMS pasties is $10.

"We take feedback from our customers very seriously," a SKIMS rep told TMZ. "Upon further review of this specific complaint, we have discovered that the customer purchased what appears to be fake tape from Amazon, who is not an authorized or official retailer of SKIMS products."

Since SKIMS products are popular, there are many counterfeits on the market, the SKIMS rep said. "Unfortunately counterfeit items have become commonplace for the brand and we strongly advise our customers to only purchase from SKIMS or any of our official retail partners which can be found on our website to ensure that they receive authentic products that meet our quality standards," they told TMZ.

Although Kardashian hasn't publicly commented on this situation, she and her sisters have long been dealing with counterfeits of their products. Back in September 2017, Kardashian even showed the differences between real KKW Beauty products and fake ones she got on Amazon. "People are advertising that they are selling my products on a bunch of different websites and they're using my promo photos and everything," Kardashian told fans at the time, notes Teen Vogue. "Do not fall for all this fake stuff... They could potentially be dangerous, I don't know what's in them."

In April 2018, a Los Angeles Police Department task force raided multiple locations in a shopping area, seizing knock-offs of Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics products, CBS LA reports. LAPD Captain Marc Reina said there were bacteria and human waste found in the fake products. "[Counterfeit] Kylie lip kits seized in LAPD raid test positive for feces. SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products," Kardashian tweeted at the time.