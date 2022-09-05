Kanye West Debunks Crude Kim Kardashian Toilet Posts People Are Claiming He Wrote

Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian were the targets of a surprisingly convincing social media joke on Friday. By Sunday, it had become so viral that Ye decided to refute it himself. The post was made to look like a screenshot of Ye's Instagram where he shared graphic details about Kardashian's digestive health – presumably in retribution for their divorce. Ye assured his followers that it was false.

The original post was captioned mildly: "Kanye is going off on Instagram." The first slide was white text on a black background reading: "Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it." The second slide was a falsified screenshot of an iMessage in which Kardashian wrote: "Please stop posting our personal text messages on Instagram," and Ye responded: "B- I know you texting this from the toilet." The caption here read: "Absolutely lost his mind."

A third addition to this thread implied that Ye's lyrics had also hinted at this issue with his ex-wife, while a fourth showed an edited screenshot of a tweet by Kardashian made to look like she herself had posted about digestive troubles. Finally, at that point the original poster confirmed that this was a joke and that they did not expect it to get this big.

Some people must not have read that far, and others may have seen the screenshots re-posted elsewhere without context. Either way, Ye made a post a few days later reassuring them that he had never posted about his ex-wife's bathroom habits. He included a screenshot of the post and wrote a lengthy caption, saying that he didn't think it was funny in the first place.

"This was not from me Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny," he wrote. "I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn't write the [tweet] that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had I'd love to know who thought of that I like to post comments Cause y'all n-s is hilarious I love funny people."

From here, Ye ranged back into musings about his divorce and his ex-wife's brief relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, which was ironically the kind of thing the offending tweet was parodying. He wrote: "I think that's one of the reasons me and Skete could've never been friends Comedically some of my favorites are Me Mitch Hedberg Anthony Jeselnik Louis CK Jerrod Carmichael Deray JP Smooth Mase Elon Musk 50 Justin LaBoy GLC Eddie Murphy Sakiya Sandifer Chris Rock Larry David Kevin Hart (In Jumanji) and of course King David Dave Chapelle."

"I like to fight with jokes Sometimes we gotta laugh to keep from crying even when we dealing with serious topics S- be the funniest when it's true That n- that commented on my outfit really does work at universal Daniel Cherry Pop really wore that hat," he concluded.