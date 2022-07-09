Kim Kardashian Reveals Health Scare She Suffered After Losing Weight for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian's pre-Met Gala diet caused her to have a reaction that left her unable to move her hands. Kardashian planned to wear Marilyn Monroe's renowned sparkling, nude, form-fitting dress to the Met exactly 60 years after the late actress first wore it, making her the only other person ever to wear it. It features more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals and is currently valued at more than $10 million, according to the New York Post.

The reality TV star typically adheres to a plant-based meal plan. However, to prepare for the event, she ate meat as part of her goal of losing 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Monroe's legendary gown. As a result, her skin condition psoriasis flared up, leading to psoriatic arthritis and stiffening of her joints.

"Psoriasis broke out over my body, and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't really move my hands," she told Allure."It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down."

Kardashian confessed that preparing for the Met Gala was a "rollercoaster of emotions" since she wasn't sure she'd be able to wear the famous garment, which everyone was worried might get damaged. "To even find the dress was a feat, and then to get them to allow me to wear the dress was another feat," she said.

"You have [to wear] gloves and there are guards and you had to put down special paper. I think [the dresser] was shaking because if anything rips, if anything goes wrong, you know? This is Marilyn's dress. And it absolutely did not fit."

The iconic item, worn by Monroe in 1962 when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy, was tailored specifically for the Hollywood star's exact measurements. "I always thought she was extremely curvy," Kardashian told Vogue in May.

"I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me, I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all." She felt only one option was available to her with just a few months left until the gala: slim down to fit into the dress.

Kardashian would follow a strict diet to reach her goal in the coming weeks. "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she explained to Vogue. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

Her final fitting occurred in Ripley's vaults in Orlando a month later. "Two weeks before [the Met Gala], I was 10 pounds down and I was so proud of myself. Then I got down 15 [pounds] and it fit. I couldn't believe it."

The SKKN By Kim founder, 41, has been criticized for her extreme weight loss methods. Jonathan Valdez, RDN, the owner of Genki Nutrition and spokesperson for the New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told Women's Health that Kardashian's diet was "definitely not a safe way to lose weight. "Rapid weight loss risks include electrolyte imbalances, gallstones, gout, fatigue, constipation, diarrhea, and nausea," according to Valdez.

However, the mother-of-four told Allure she felt the backlash was unfair. "If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that's not a good message," she said. "But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.

"I don't see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft," Kardashian continued. "There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true."

Kardashian's diet was ultimately short-lived. After the Met Gala ended, she shared a video on her Instagram Story of a huge pizza and doughnut spread in her hotel room.

"OK guys, so after the Met, I am starving, and my favorite doughnuts in the entire world, in New York City, are these mini doughnuts," she said, per Page Six. "And pizza! You guys, I haven't had carbs or sugar in almost a month, definitely three weeks."