Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Join Group for Friendly Outing to Knott’s Berry Farm

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, in a friendly outing organized by her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. Davidson and Barker are mutual friends through Machine Gun Kelly. Davidson and Kardashian have also spent time together with her ex, Kanye West. PEOPLE posted photos of the duo holding hands on a rollercoaster but made It clear that this was just an act of friendship.

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” a source told the outlet. “It’s just friends hanging out.” Considering Davidson’s dating history, it’s not totally outlandish for people to assume that the friends were, in fact, dating.

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1454669260542857217?s=20

Kardashian is currently working through her divorce but still has love for her estranged husband. In a new profile for The Wall Street Journal, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her rapper ex’s continued involvement in her life professionally. Acknowledging that West has “a piece of” her shapewear brand Skims, Kardashian credited West with giving the team not just “inspiration but also information.”

“I think he enjoys the process… Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” she continued. Kardashian even credits her former husband with encouraging her to simplify her branding. “He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He’s always super simple,” she explained. “I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live.”

While Kardashian’s signature minimalistic chic look was traded in for some Yeezy-inspired Balenciaga looks throughout the summer and at the 2021 Met Gala, in which she came clothed completely encased in black material, the reality personality said she’s “back to minimalism,” joking, “I had a few moments. I had some fun.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage, but they have been spotted together several times while working on co-parenting children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kardashian has remained largely quiet as to the reasons for their split, but admitted on a June episode of KUWTK that his desire to live in Wyoming was a contributing factor. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years?” she sobbed on the show. “Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together, so I can raise the kids.”