‘SNL’ Comic Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Pack on PDA, Confirming Romance

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson have officially confirmed rumors of their romance with a public kiss on Sunday.

Speculation has been rampant since Beckinsale and Davidson were seen flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty in January. The couple has danced around the rumors of their love, but on Sunday they finally went public. In photos published by The Daily Mail, they were seen kissing in the stands at a hockey game in New York City.

The couple was watching a showdown between the New York Rangers ad the Washington Capitals when they decided to confirm their romance. The pictures show a prolonged, passionate kiss between the two stars. Davidson played with the ends of Beckinsale’s long hair, while Beckinsale had a firm grip on Davidson’s knee. Both looked pleased with themselves over the public display of affection.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale seem like huge NHL fans based on this pic from last night’s Rangers game. pic.twitter.com/mnRXO8qTh2 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 4, 2019



One shot even showed Davidson standing and raising both fists in the air as if in triumph, though in all likelihood that had to do with the game and not the kiss. The people around Davidson and Beckinsale looked amused by their hand-holding and kissing, while a few shots show the two staring out at the ice and up at the jumbotron.

Of course, Davidson and Beckinsale’s romance is a hot topic not just because of their star power, but because of their age difference. At 45 years old, Beckinsale is 20 years older than her new beau, who is just 25. The two were seen as an odd match at first, making their mysterious love story all the more compelling to fans.

Add to that Davidson’s turbulent 2018. The comedian broke up with his long-time girlfriend Cazzie David (daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David) last spring. He then entered a brief but intense engagement to Ariana Grande, who had recently broken up with her long-time boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller. Grande’s social media stardom carried over to Davidson, especially after she posted some intimate details of his anatomy.

The two broke up last fall after Miller’s unexpected passing from an accidental drug overdose. Both fell into stunned sadness, and Davidson even posted his suicidal thoughts on Instagram in December.

Things turned around for the comedian this year, as it seems he and Beckinsale became an unlikely match from the start. The two have been seen at more and more public events together lately, though this is the first time they have confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Beckinsale herself was married to Underworld director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016. Before that, she was in a relationship with Michael Sheen. She and Sheen even share a daughter who is 20 years old, making her closer in age to Davidson than Beckinsale herself is.

Davidson is still absent from social media, and while Beckinsale has continued posting on Instagram. She has not commented on her kiss with Davidson.