Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian’s Lips Tattooed on His Arm

Travis Barker made a startling addition to his tattoo collection this week. The Blink-182 drummer had his fiance Kourtney Kardashian kiss a piece of paper, then brought it to his tattoo artist to have her lips permanently inked on his arm. He documented the new tattoo on Instagram.

Barker went to tattoo artist Scott Campbell for his new tattoo just weeks after getting engaged to Kardashian. He transferred the imprint of Kardashian’s kiss onto Barker’s already-crowded arm, which means that it needed to go right at the end of a scorpion’s tail. Both Barker and Kardashian posted photos of the final results on their Instagram Stories, apparently pleased with the results.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t even the first time Barker has gotten tattoos about his new romance. The musician already has his fiancée’s first name tattooed on his chest in intricate curling script — again right over faded tattoos of the past. He also had Kardashian herself ink the phrase “I love you” onto his lower arm earlier in their romance.

Barker and Kardashian took their romance public in January of 2021, though they were friends long before that as well. Barker proposed to Kardashian this month at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California. The two have become a social media sensation with their viral posts about each other and their merging families.

Barker and Kardashian met when their children became friends, drawing them together organically. Kardashian’s children range in age from 11 to 7, and are all from her past relationship with Scott Disick, while Barker’s children are 18 and 15 years old, and both come from his previous marriage to model Shanna Moakler.

Moakler told Us Weekly earlier this year that she believed Kardashian was trying to “put a wedge” between her and her children by “buying my kids Prada every other day” and taking them on “lavish trips… They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children.”

Seeming to respond to this quote, Barker’s children posted on social media saying that their mother “has never completely been in” their lives, which Moakler told Us Weekly was just an act of teenage rebellion. Still, fans continue to watch Moakler’s Instagram page for more shade whenever Barker and Kardashian make another post.