Harrison Ford Marks Career-First at Age 83

At 83 years old, Harrison Ford just marked a first in his long-running career.

The actor has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the 2025 Emmy Awards, which is his first-ever Emmy nomination.

While it may seem completely surprising considering who he is, it’s actually not that unusual considering Ford has been focused on film for much of his career. He hasn’t had too many notable TV roles, most of them television films or one-off appearances on shows. He starred in Yellowstone prequel 1923, which came to an end in April after two seasons, but even his role as Jacob Dutton didn’t earn him a nomination.

The role that did finally earn Ford his long-awaited Emmy nomination was Dr. Paul Rhoades on Apple TV+’s Shrinking. The character is a senior therapist and colleague of Jason Segel’s Jimmy Laird at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center, who has Parkinson’s disease. While this marks his first Emmy nomination for the role, Ford was previously nominated for an Astra TV Award, Critics’ Choice Television Award, Golden Globe, SAG Award, and TCA Award for Shrinking, among others, as part of an ensemble.

Ford is up against some stiff competition for the Supporting Actor category. Also nominated are Ford’s Shrinking co-star Michael Urie, Ike Barinholtz for The Studio, Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons, Jeff Hiller for Somebody Somewhere, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear. Who will wind up taking home the Emmy is unknown, but fans will have to tune in on Sunday, Sept. 14 live on CBS to see what the results are.

On top of the two Supporting Actor nominations, Shrinking received seven total Emmy nods for the 2025 ceremony. Whether the show will be able to add accolades to the growing list is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that were the case.

Even if Ford doesn’t win, the fact that he was finally nominated for an Emmy Award at his age and so far into his career really says a lot, and that is that it’s never too late to reach your peak. In the meantime, there will be a lot to look forward to with Shrinking in the upcoming third season, and fans can catch up on the first two seasons now on Apple TV+ and see just why Ford deserves that nomination.