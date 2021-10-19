Kim Kardashian Pays Millions to Kanye West for LA Home Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian is officially the only owner of the home she once lived in with estranged husband Kanye West and their family. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star purchased West’s share of the Hidden Hills home he redesigned after buying the property in 2014 for $23 million, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Kardashian and West purchased the home for $20 million shortly after their 2014 wedding and went on to redesign the entire property. This home would go on to be the couple’s main residence with children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, although West spent much of his time between 2018 and 2020 on his Cody, Wyoming ranch. Kardashian’s $23 million paid to West includes $20 million for the property and $3 million for its contents, including furniture and art.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning artist in February, and West has continued to spend most of his time on his ranch. On Oct. 11, West surprisingly placed that ranch on the market for $11 million – $3 million more than he originally paid – but the rapper is still the owner of a second ranch in the area he bought in November 2019 for $14.5 million.

West and Kardashian had differing opinions on where they should spend the majority of their time, which the reality personality revealed on a June episode of KUWTK was an aspect in their marriage ending. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years?” she said on the show. “Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together, so I can raise the kids.”

Kardashian and West have continued to be cordial throughout their divorce, although the KKW Beauty founder did take a jab at her ex during her Saturday Night Live monologue while hosting earlier this month. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids,” she said. “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”