Kim Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Her 'Failure' in Marriage With Kanye West

✖

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the marriage problems she and estranged husband Kanye West were having before she filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. Kardashian broke down about her "failure" in their marriage during Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians after having a "big fight" with the rapper before the Kardashian-Jenner's trip to Lake Tahoe.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian reassured Kim that West would still be a good father to their four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — if their marriage came to an end, admitting he was that he was "better without" her living on his Wyoming ranch. "I just honestly can’t do this anymore," Kim responded. "Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job."

"I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she continued. "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f—ing failure." Kim admitted to feeling like a "f—ing loser" having her third marriage fall apart, having previously split from ex-husbands Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries, but said her main focus now was simply being "happy." With all the tension in her relationship at the time, the KKW Beauty founder added she would not "live with the fighting and stuff like that if it was constant."

It had been a struggle for Kim to keep her marriage problems private, despite the family's E! show, Khloé Kardashian told the cameras, and explains some of her explosive behavior as of late. "Kim has been struggling privately behind [the] camera about her relationship, and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger and sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through," the Good American founder shared.

In a preview for Thursday's series finale, Kim is seen talking about her divorce plans with West. "I always just thought that I could have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and then I realized, like, no, I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy," she tells Kris Jenner. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.