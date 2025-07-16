The actress known for playing Hermione Granger should’ve jumped on a broom for her most recent trip.

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months in the United Kingdom.

She was caught speeding last year on July 31, driving her blue Audi 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford. She already had nine points on her license before this incident, so her license was suspended.

The 35-year-old actress had to pay a total of £1,044 at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court during a court hearing today—a hearing which she did not attend. Her lawyer Mark Haslam confirmed to the court she was “in a position to pay the fine.”

Watson has somewhat retired from acting, and has been studying a master’s in creative writing at the University of Oxford since 2023.

Watson became one of the planet’s biggest stars alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint when the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone released in 2001.

After the Potter series concluded in 2011, she appeared in several more movies, like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring.

Her last film role was in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women, which was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Her most famous role was recently recast when HBO announced the cast for their reboot of Harry Potter.