Actor Dies After 2024 Stroke: Saul Elkin Was 93

Saul Elkin, a prolific Broadway actor, has died. He was 93.

His daughter, Rebecca, said to The Buffalo News that his death was on Monday morning.

In November, he suffered a stroke, causing his health to rapidly decline. His family started a GoFundMe in January to bring him home after months of inpatient care; they eventually raised over $26,000 and were able to let him live out his final days in peace.

Elkin starred in over 250 productions on and off Broadway, in regional theaters, and in film. He was also the founder and creative director of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, which puts on free productions of the bard’s plays for thousands of people in Western New York every year. Currently, his summer festival of plays is celebrating its 50th season.

Born in 1932, Elkin started as a child actor in New York City. He later moved to Western New York, where he taught theatre at University of Buffalo and appeared frequently in various productions around the area. He co-founded the Jewish Repertory Theatre and later appeared on the 1956 CBS mystery crime series The Edge of Night.

Later on, he became the department chair at University of Buffalo, where he was the first recipient of the university’s Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.

In 1995, he was honored with a spot in the Western New York Theatre Hall of Fame.

Elkin is survived by his four kids: Becca, Emmy, Todd, and Evan.