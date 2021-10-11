Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pete Davidson Impersonating Him on ‘SNL’

Machine Gun Kelly has responded to Pete Davidson’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he has some notes. Davidson played Kelly in a sketch called “The People’s Kourt,” arm-in-arm with Chloe Fineman playing Kelly’s girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. After seeing the clip, Kelly is ready to his own turn on SNL.

Davidson was dressed in a white suit and a sequinned turtleneck this weekend to portray Kelly in a fictional Kardashian courtroom. He and Fineman poked fun at some recent social media posts and public appearances by Kelly and Fox, where the two were not shy with their PDA. Fineman recited some of the adoring Instagram captions Fox has made about Kelly while Davidson grunted his approval, finally saying: “that’s fire. I wish I could vape you.” The two then leaned into an aggressive kiss that made the other characters in the sketch uncomfortable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl https://t.co/Ue0mnK7Mlw — mgk (@machinegunkelly) October 10, 2021

The real-life Kelly retweeted this clip from a fan, adding: “I think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete” and tagging the official SNL account to get their attention. Fans seemed to love this idea, as the post picked up over 23,000 likes and over 1,500 retweets.

“Just replace Pete for an episode but nobody say anything. Like even in the opening credits when the guy says Pete’s name it shows a picture of MGK,” one fan suggested. Another wrote: “always giving the people what they want,” while a third tweeted: “Megan Fox hosting with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.”

Kelly also posted a screenshot on Instagram of himself video chatting with Davidson while Davidson was in his MGK costume. He captioned the picture: “Twins.” Both appeared to be laughing in the moment, assuring fans that there were no hard feelings between them. In a follow-up post he wrote: “Pete, you know damn well I don’t talk like that.”

“The People’s Kourt” was undoubtedly one of the most popular sketches of the night this weekend, with host Kim Kardashian West playing her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The premise was that Kourtney would be hosting a People’s Court-style reality show and making informal judgments on personal gripes and small lawsuits. It featured cameos by Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, with the cast members playing other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

If you missed it, the full episode of SNL is available to stream on Hulu. The show will be back this coming weekend with another new episode at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Whether Kelly will make his cameo any time soon remains to be seen.