Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Son Saint Plays Catch With Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 5-year-old son is going toe to toe with football pro Tom Brady! The rapper shared a video Monday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tossing a ball footback and forth with Saint in a private moment between the celebs. West captioned the clip simply, “Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins,” adding a dove emoji.

In the clip, Drake’s song “God’s Plan” can be heard in the background as Brady goes back and forth with West and Saint about his own children – 8-year-old Vivian and 11-year-old son Benjamin, whom he shares with wife Gisele Bundchen and 14-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWmpymEDxrd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“I always want my kids to play catch with me and then they’re like, ‘Dad, I’ve had enough,’” Brady tells Saint, who responds by telling the NFL player, “I like basketball too.” During one pass in the video, Saint runs back to encourage Brady to throw the ball further but drops the ball between his arms, one of which is sporting a cast. West jokes, “He only missed it because he had a cast!”

Kardashian revealed in September that her little boy broke his arm “in a few places,” saying she was “not OK” and had cried more that day than even Saint. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years in February, but the two have been presenting a united front as they continue to co-parent Saint and his siblings – sisters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and brother Psalm, 2.

Earlier this month, West claimed he had “never even seen the [divorce] papers” filed by his estranged wife, claiming he still wanted to be with Kardashian and raise their kids together. Not long after, Kardashian was spotted holding hands with Pete Davidson, whom she met while hosting Saturday Night Live in October. The two have reportedly begun dating, with an insider telling E! News, “They are really happy and seeing where it goes. Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”