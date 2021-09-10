Kim Kardashian Shares Photos of Son Saint at the Hospital After He Suffers Injury

Kim Kardashian’s 5-year-old son Saint West is on the road to recovery following a recent trip to the hospital. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was a worried mom this week after Saint, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, broke his arm “in a few places,” resulting in a trip to the doctor.

Kardashian shared the scary update with fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday. In the post, the SKIMS founder, 40, shared a photo of little Saint in a wheelchair at the hospital with his right arm wrapped in bandages as it was iced. She expressed her concern when asking, “who do you think cried more today,” before she went on to reveal that her “baby broke his arm in a few places.” She added, “I’m not ok.” She later returned to the social media platform with a second image showing the 5-year-old boasting an all-black hard cast. She captioned the image, “Poor baby.” Kardashian did not disclose any further information regarding her little boy’s injury, such as what caused it.

Kim Kardashian reveals her son Saint 'broke his arm in a few places' https://t.co/xEPpAwStJo pic.twitter.com/aB6T2Z2JMd — Page Six (@PageSix) September 10, 2021

Along with Saint, Kardashian and West are also parents to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, with Saint being their second oldest. The former couple first met in the early 2000s before eventually sparking romance years later. Shortly after welcoming their first child together in 2013, West dropped to one knee and popped the question at the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium, AT&T Park, and the pair tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held in Florence, Italy, in May of 2014. After six years of marriage, however, Kardashian filed for divorce on Feb. 19. During the June 3 episode of the Kardashian family’s reality series, Kardashian opened up about the circumstances that led to their split.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job,” she said, later adding that she believes West “deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f-ing failure. It’s my third f-ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f-ing loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Despite the divorce, Kardashian and West have continued to be a united front. As West prepares for the release of his 10th studio album, Donda, Kardashian has shown her support by attending his many listening events, even taking the stage in a wedding gown for a performance in August. Sources have told TMZ that although the former couple is proceeding with the divorce, Kardashian and West are “forever family” and will continue to support one another.