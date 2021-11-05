Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife Despite Divorce

Kanye West isn’t giving up on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian despite their divorce. The rapper continued to call his ex his wife in a new interview with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast, despite the romance rumors between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Pete Davidson. “She’s still my wife, there ain’t no paperwork,” West said in Thursday’s interview.

Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years in February. The two have since been working on co-parenting their four kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The KKW Beauty founder has kept things cordial with her ex, but did level a jab at him during her Saturday Night Live hosting monologue on Oct. 9. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America — a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she said at the time. “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Kardashian’s comments about him on the NBC sketch show were forced by the network, West alleged on Drink Champs. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he claimed. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

“But if you look at the media, that’s not what they promoting. That’s not what they want,” he continued. “They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. Then they have people all around and my wife here, you know, this publicist that’s next to her — I don’t f— with her.”

Despite West’s protests, it appears that Kardashian may be moving on with SNL star Davidson, with whom she’s been spotted three times over the past week. A source who observed the pair on their second dinner together in New York City Wednesday told Page Six, “They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other.” They added “there was no Kravis-style PDA,” referencing the reality star’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker’s hot-and-heavy outings.