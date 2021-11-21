Drake Joins Kanye West for Larry Hoover Benefit Amid Ongoing Fallout From Astroworld Tragedy

Kanye West, aka Ye, and Drake are taking their truce to the next level. The former enemies are joining forces all in the name of charity. On Saturday, Nov. 20, Ye posted a digital flyer to Instagram in order to promote a benefit concert for Larry Hoover. Hoover has been behind bars for years. The show is to increase awareness with the hope that Hoover will be released. Hoover has been lobbying for his release behind the scenes for several years.

The show is set to go down on Dec. 9 in LA at the University of Southern California’s Coliseum. Not many other details have been released but are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Hoover is the co-founder of The Gangster Disciples. In 1997, was found guilty of murder, conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering, and other charges. He’s currently serving six consecutive life sentences. Since he’s been incarcerated, Hoover has disassociated himself with the Chicago street gang.

“I Believe This Event Will Not Only Bring Awareness to Our Cause but Prove to People Everywhere How Much More We Can Accomplish When We Lay Our Pride Aside and Come Together,” Ye said in a statement, per Pitchfork.

Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., also released a statement, adding: “With Ye, Drake, and J Prince United to Advocate For My Father’s Release, We Can Take Our Plea For Redemption Worldwide And Show That We Are Truly Stronger Together On Behalf Of Any and Everyone with a Love One Wrongly Or Unjustly Incarcerated.”

While the benefit is an honorable move by the rappers, Drake is still under fire for his role in the Astroworld tragedy alongside Travis Scott. The latest news sees Scott, Drake and the other organizers hit with a $2 billion lawsuit by those affected by the event. “The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of thisevent, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festivalattendees at risk,” the lawsuit reads in explaining the total.