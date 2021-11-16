Tom Brady’s New Docuseries Released on ESPN+, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Tom Brady has a new docuseries that was released on ESPN+ today. The docuseries, which is produced by Religion of Sports, is called Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and will take a look at each season Brady reached the Super Bowl. The first episode is about Brady taking over as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2001 and leading the team to its first Super Bowl title.

“Tom Brady has been a dominant force in the NFL, and in the broader culture, for two decades now. No player in recent memory has been more analyzed or debated, more beloved or reviled,” director Gotham Chopra said in a press release earlier this month. “Man in the Arena is an examination of his impact on and off the field, and I’m eager for that discussion to continue around the series.”

“Man in the Arena is more than a series of career highlights compiled together,” Brady said. “This series shows what an incredible journey it has been for me these past 22 years and the incredible people that have impacted me on this amazing ride. It is an inside look into how this journey has helped shape me into the man I am today” Here’s a look at what social media had to say about Brady’s new docuseries.

One person wrote: “Man In The Arena” is incredible. Really reminds you how much Tom Brady has meant to this organization, and the events that had to go right for 20+ years of sustained dominance. Episode #1 really makes you appreciate Bledsoe, and how important his role behind the scenes was.”

One person replied: “Belief.Not the fake bravado stuff, but the real deep down in the core of your soul kind of belief, is the reoccurring theme all greats talk about.Do you believe in yourself like TB12 did & still does?”

Another person tweeted: “Tom Bradys Man in the Arena is a must watch, gave me chills watching the first episode.”

Another person told Brady and ESPN: “Y’all have outdone yourselves with Man in the Arena. That episode was so good Jesus Christ.”

Another person wrote: “One episode in on Tom Brady’s Man In The Arena and i’ve already gained more respect for him than i already had before… took a minute but DAMN BRADY.”

One social media user said: “Watching this Man in the Arena thing, which is unbelievable I’ll add.. but it’s going to be a very very sad day when [Tom Brady] retires, whoever he’s with, however old he may be, we will NEVER see something like this again.”

And this NFL fan wrote: “Watching ‘Man in the Arena’ and realizing that my hatred for Tom Brady is almost completely erased at this point in my life and replaced with complete and utter respect.”