Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Relationship Reportedly Confirmed After Whirlwind Period

After weeks of speculation, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have allegedly confirmed their romance. E! reports that the new couple isn’t taking things too seriously, but are exclusive. “They are really happy and seeing where it goes,” a source close to the Kardashians explained. “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

“Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her,” the source continued, saying that Kardashian is “giddy” over this new relationship. “He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian hasn’t shared anything about the new relationship on her Instagram account yet, but reality star Flavor Flav recently posted a photo of the couple and Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner all together celebrating the comedian’s 28th birthday. TMZ also reported that the Davidson and Kardashian enjoyed another night out together on Nov. 7. The publication also shared that their relationship is heating up now, as this is reportedly “more than a weeklong fling.”

During Kardashian’s recent trip to New York City, she hung out with Davidson a number of times. They were both spotted at Zero Bond, which is an exclusive club in the Big Apple. Davidson and Kardashian arrived at the location separately and joined a group of friends for a meal. According to TMZ, the Saturday Night Live star called Zero Bond ahead of their outing to share his credit card information for the tab. This marked the pair’s second dinner date in a row, as they also enjoyed a meal at a restaurant in Staten Island.

Kardashian and Davidson reportedly dined at Campania in Staten Island on a previous occasion. This time around, the pair went solo for their date. They reportedly entered through the back door in order to keep a low profile. Their Staten Island excursion came shortly after the two were seen holding hands while at an amusement park. The reality TV star and the comedian went to Knott’s Berry Farm recently alongside their friends, Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney’s new fiancé Travis Barker. Davidson and Barker know each other via a mutual connection to Machine Gun Kelly.

While on a rollercoaster at the amusement park, Kardashian and Davidson held hands as they experienced the thrilling ride. This outing led some to question whether there was something more going on between the pair. However, a source told PEOPLE at the time that they are “just friends.” They added, “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.”