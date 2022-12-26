Kim Kardashian Cries Talking About Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shared the struggles of co-parenting with Kanye "Ye" West during a new podcast published on Monday. Kardashian told Angie Martinez that she has tried to keep their four children away from the headlines their father has made during the past year. Kardashian and West are parents to North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Early on in the new episode of Angie Martinez IRL, Kardashian reflected on her own childhood with her father, the late attorney Robert Kardashian, and how she hoped her children could grow up in a similar environment. It has not been easy. "I had the best dad," Kardashian said through tears. "I don't want to get emotional. It has just been a day for me. It's hard. S—, like co-parenting it's really f—ing hard, you know."

Kardashian had the "best memories and the greatest experience" growing up with her dad, and that is all she wanted for her kids. "As long as they can have that, that's what I would want for them," Kardashian said. "So if they don't know things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?" Kardashian said her children are "not ready" to deal with the "grown-up s—" that is being reported in the media about West.

"When they are [grown up], we'll have those conversations... and I'll be so prepared," Kardashian said. "But until then, I'll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible." Martinez noted that Kardashian's children aren't growing up in a normal environment, but Kardashian insisted they are "so normal." Her children are "super normal and I love that for them."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kardashian responded to critics of her reaction to the Balenciaga scandal. In late November, the high fashion label was criticized for a campaign featuring young children carrying teddy bears in bondage gear. Since Kardashian has worked with Balenciaga multiple times, her fans begged her to speak out against the campaign. Balenciaga did apologize and wiped the images from its social media pages. Kardashian eventually responded on Nov. 27, noting that she was disturbed by the images as well. However, fans were disappointed that she did not completely cut ties with Balenciaga over the scandal.

"Everyone was like, 'Why aren't you speaking out?'" Kardashian told Martinez. "And I'm like, 'Wait, I'm not in this campaign. I don't know what's happening. Let me take a minute to research this. Then, as soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the internet and the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts on child porn and completely denounced it. But because I didn't say, 'F— Balenciaga, people got mad at that. So it's like, they're mad if I don't speak out and they're mad if I do speak out and if I don't cancel." She went on to say that it is not "my place" to cancel someone or something.