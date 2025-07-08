Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite Following Breakup

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are keeping things cordial after confirming their breakup last week.

The “Roar” singer, 40, and Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 48, were spotted vacationing together on Sunday in photos of the former couple yachting off Italy’s Amalfi Coast with newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The former couple was spotted enjoying a day on the water with their 4-year-old daughter Daisy and Bloom’s 14-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. In one photo, Bloom could be seen lifting his daughter in the air, while in another, Perry held hands with her daughter at the marina.

This was the first time Perry and Bloom were spotted together following the end of their nine-year relationship, which was first reported on June 26 by TMZ as Bloom attended the wedding of Sánchez and Bezos solo.

On July 3, a statement was issued on behalf of the couple that confirmed the end of their romantic relationship and their dedication to co-parenting their daughter.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read, as per PEOPLE. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Perry and Bloom first met at an afterparty for the 2016 Golden Globes and dated on and off until the Lord of the Rings actor popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

In 2020, the “California Gurls” singer announced that she and her fiancé were expecting their first child together, and later that year, she gave birth to their daughter Daisy Dove.

In recent years, however, things had gotten more strained between the two. “Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years,” one source told PEOPLE last month. “[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level.”

