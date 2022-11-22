Kanye West Misses Major Proceeding Amidst Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West was not present at his divorce deposition last week, causing another bump in the road for his split from Kim Kardashian. According to a report by TMZ, West agreed to meet with Kardashian's divorce attorney on Nov. 16 for a deposition needed to finalize West and Kardashian's divorce. He only has one more chance to show up for this deposition before the divorce trial itself.

West is now scheduled for a deposition on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m. local time. This will be the third attempt to schedule a deposition between him and Kardashian's lawyer, Laura Wasser and the last chance they get before the divorce trial itself which starts on Dec. 14. The purpose of the deposition is for Wasser to determine what the sources of conflict are between West and Kardashian so that she can decide which witnesses to call in the trial.

West has reportedly been uncooperative throughout the divorce process in general, and in the early days he even opined about getting back together with Kardashian on social media. The two must go through a divorce trial unless they can agree on a settlement out of court beforehand, but at this point, that seems unlikely.

Either a settlement or a trial will be needed to finalize the issues of custody and division of assets between West and Kardashian. The two each have considerable wealth to account for, and they share four children together. A judge has already made Kardashian and West legally single, but that does not finalize the divorce itself.

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012 and married in 2014. Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February of 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences." Two months later, West agreed to go forward with the divorce in court, but in the months that followed West slowed and hampered the process many times. Finally, Kardashian sought to expedite the process in February.

Since then, West has lashed out publicly at Kardashian. When she was dating Pete Davidson, West lashed out at him as well. West has publicly accused Kardashian and her family of conspiracies to keep him away from his children, though these seem not to be credible in most cases. At the same time, West has been embroiled in scandal in recent weeks for parroting antiSemitic conspiracy theories at every turn.

If West fails to show up for his deposition once again, the divorce trial can reportedly go forward anyway. However, it may make the judge look on West unfavorably, and it could drag the process on even longer.