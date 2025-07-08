3 of Julian McMahon’s Best Shows That You Can Stream Right Now

Julian McMahon fans are taking a walk down memory lane with the actor’s best TV show following his tragic death at 56.

After news broke that the Golden Globe-nominated actor had died on July 2 following a private battle with cancer, fans have been looking to revisit some of his most memorable roles in his honor. Keep scrolling to see three of McMahon’s best TV shows that are available to stream now:

1. Nip/Tuck

McMahon’s role as Dr. Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck is by far his most memorable, earning the late actor a Golden Globe nomination in 2005 for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama. The FX medical drama follows all of the antics at cutting-edge plastic surgery center McNamara/Troy and aired for six seasons from 2003 to 2010.

Where to watch: Tubi, Hulu, Prime Video

2. Charmed (Seasons 3-5, 7)

McMahon may have only appeared in four seasons of The WB show, but he certainly made his mark as Cole Turner. Introduced in Season 3 as an Assistant District Attorney, new watchers will learn there’s more to Cole than there initially seems — and his storyline with Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) is still a fan-favorite more than two decades later.

Where to watch: Pluto TV, Peacock, Prime Video, The Roku Channel

3. FBI: Most Wanted (Seasons 1-3)

McMahon took the lead once more in FBI: Most Wanted, starring as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix for the first three seasons of the CBS procedural.

In three seasons of the FBI spinoff, McMahon tracked down some of the most dangerous criminals as LaCroix, the enigmatic leader of the FBI’s New York Fugitive Task Force, who used his expertise in profiling to track down notorious members of the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Where to watch: Pluto TV, Paramount+, Peacock