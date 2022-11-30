Kanye West to Pay Kim Kardashian Six Figures in Child Support Every Month in Divorce Settlement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially settled their divorce on Tuesday, agreeing to joint custody and "equal access" to their children. However, according to a report by TMZ, Ye will be expected to pay about $200,000 per month in child support under this arrangement. He will also be expected to split the cost of his children's education and security with Kardashian.

Sources familiar with the divorce settlement details said that Ye agreed to pay $200,000 per month in child support in addition to costs of education and security. That means he will pay for half of any tuition, school supplies and transportation as well as half the cost of security guards and other services to protect them from stalkers. Ye will need to wire this money directly into Kardashian's account by the first of each month. The former couple also resolved some longstanding issues over their division of property and assets in this settlement.

Kardashian and Ye had a pre-nuptial agreement that dictated the terms of their asset division upon divorce. They also both waived spousal support as they previously agreed. Finally, perhaps the most surprising decision in the divorce is that Kardashian and Ye have agreed to attend professional mediation if they have any disputes over how to co-parent their children. If one of them fails to participate in this mediation, the other one gets to make the decision unilaterally by default.

That last feature of the settlement will work in Kardashian's favor if things continue as they have for the last year and a half or so. Ye has repeatedly slowed the divorce process and refused to participate in steps like depositions. He has also hired and fired half a dozen lawyers in the process. However, if Ye refuses to participate in the court-mandated mediation process Kardashian can simply go about parenting on her own terms, and he will have little recourse.

Sources close to the couple said that Kardashian already has physical custody of the children about 80 percent of the time, and they don't expect that to change. However, on Tuesday evening Ye did make a point of picking up his daughter from school and then taking her to the mall with him. He ignored photographers as he entered the store with North West by his side. Hopefully, the rapper can be satisfied with the time he gets with his four children going forward.