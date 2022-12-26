Kim Kardashian's Controversial Christmas Outfit Defended By Kathy Hilton

Kathy Hilton had no problem with Kim Kardashian's questionable outfit choice for the Hilton family Christmas party last week. The Kardashians star was slammed for showing up to the formal holiday party wearing a cropped band T-shirt and studded black leather pants, which appeared to clash with the more festive-looking attire worn by Kathy and her daughters, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

But The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told TMZ Sunday that the backlash Kardashian was getting for her clothing was "silly" and "ridiculous." She explained, "Everybody's just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable." Kathy added when pressed to say if she thought there was anything "wrong" with Kardashian's look, "No. She always looks beautiful."

Paris also didn't seem to have an issue with the outfit, as she posted a photo with her family, Kardashian and Kris Jenner to her Instagram feed after the holiday party. "My mom always throws the most iconic parties. Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend," she captioned the photos. "What are your favorite traditions this time of year? #Slivmas."

it was in the comment section of that post that the outfit was first lambasted. "Why is Kim dressed like that?!" one follower wrote, as another asked, "Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?" Another Instagram user criticized, "Kim's outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party," while someone else wrote, "Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party."

Kardashian did dress it up a little for her own family's holiday party on Christmas Eve, to which she wore a silver sparkling gown. The look was also notable being that the Skims founder paired it with long dark locks, as she strayed from the platinum blonde hair she's been sporting for months. Sister Khloé Kardashian also looked stunning in a strapless red gown which she accessorized with a sparkly Santa Claus purse by Judith Leiber and a striking diamond necklace.

Kendall Jenner also opted for red, sporting a festive sequined gown to the affair, while sister Kyle Jenner looked beautiful in a classic silhouette in a nude gown trimmed with black lace and sequins by designer Mugler. Newlywed Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bridal vibes with her holiday look, opting for an all-white gown featuring plenty of tulle.