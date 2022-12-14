Kanye West's Company Facing Eviction

Kanye "Ye" West's troubles have continued after the owner of his Los Angeles "Yeezy" office filed for eviction. New legal documents obtained by The Blast reveal that a company named CT Calabasas claims that the Yeezy Apparel company is two months behind on rent. They want him out within 72 hours if the rent isn't paid in full for being an "unlawful detainer" of their property. West's company is alleged to owe $63,254 in back rent. The Blast reported that in the filing, the company claims to have signed a deal with Kanye's company in 2015 when it was still known as West Brands Fashion. However, in 2016 they say that Yeezy Apparel merged with Kanyes' other brand, "thereby succeeding West Brand's interest in the lease."

In 2016, Yeezy agreed to pay $31,477.40 monthly for the office space. Since the landlord alleges he did not pay for November or December, he wants him to leave. CT Calabasas has given the rapper and designer three days to make a payment. "Within three days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the amount of said rent in full or quit said premises and deliver up possession of the same to the authorized agent for your landlord," the eviction notice read, per The Blast. Additionally, it stated, "If you fail to pay or quit, legal proceedings will be instituted against you for possession of the premises, forfeiture of the agreement, and for monetary damages as may be allowed by law. You are further notified that by this Notice the Landlord elects to and does hereby declare a forfeiture of said Lease if said rent is not paid in full within three (3) days."

The building owner is seeking "past due rent of $63,254, reasonable attorneys fees, forfeiture of the agreement, and damages at the rate from Jan. 1, 2023." The Yeezy "design studio" occupies more than 15,000 square feet of space and is featured in Pin Up magazine. According to the magazine, the space, designed by his longtime collaborator Willo Perron, incorporates production facilities for Yeezy clothing, a recording studio, and design areas. West has lost various partnerships due to several anti-Semitic comments he made during interviews. Adidas ended its partnership with him due to public outbursts, cutting his net worth and potentially reducing his monthly payments. Forbes estimates that Yeezy's Adidas contract was worth $1.5 billion. During its first four years, the business earned over $500 million in royalty payments and marketing fees. West's net worth reportedly decreased by $400 million after Adidas dropped him.