Kim Kardashian Didn't Cheat on Kanye West With Chris Paul, Despite Rapper's Latest Rant

Kanye West has thrown out false allegations about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian having an affair with NBA superstar Chris Paul to distract attention from his praise of Hitler, TMZ reported. In a shocking claim before he was banned from Twitter on Dec. 1 for posting a swastika, the now-infamous rapper alleged that he "caught" Kim Kardashian cheating with the Phoenix Suns NBA player. "Let's break one last window before we get outa here," West, 45, tweeted. "I caught this guy with Kim." He added a photo of Paul, 37, to the tweet and signed off by writing, "Good night." According to TMZ, a source close to the situation told the outlet the allegation was false and just another desperate attempt to divert attention from his own misconduct. The source said, "This is not true, and sadly it's an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone's attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of."

They continued, "He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake, and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities, and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children." Paul married his wife, Jada, in 2011. The couple is high school sweethearts with two children, Chris Jr., 13, and Camryn, 10. On Thursday, Kardashian was spotted enjoying Art Basel in Miami as West's claims spread on social media.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

As West's claims flew around social media, Kardashian was spotted attending an Art Basel in Miami on Thursday. On Dec. 1, the SKIMS's founder appeared at the W Magazine and Burberry event. Kim and Kanye finally settled their nearly two-year divorce earlier this week. He agreed to pay her $200k a month in child support, and they would have "equal access" to their children. Paul and Kardashian have yet to comment publicly on the accusations. Also, on Dec. 1, Elon Musk suspended West from Twitter after the rapper posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. The tweet came after West praised Adolf Hitler on the alt-right web show InfoWars while making antisemitic comments. "I tried my best," Musk said Dec. 2 on Twitter. "Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."