Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Response Was Not Received Well

Kim Kardashian's delayed response to the controversial Balenziaga holiday campaign was not well received late last month. The high-end fashion brand was criticized for releasing photos featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage great, as many felt they sexualized young children. Balenciaga later apologized and wiped the campaign from its social media pages. Kardashian called the campaign "disturbing," but her fans felt she did not do enough because she has not completely cut ties with Balenciaga.

In her Nov. 27 statement, Kardashian said she stayed silent on the subject until after she spoke with Balenciaga executives to "understand for myself" how the campaign happened. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," Kardashian continued. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society – period."

The Kardashians star went on to say she appreciated Balenciaga removing the campaign and apologizing. "In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again," she wrote.

While some of Kardashian's followers called on her to completely cut ties with Balenciaga over the controversy, she would not commit to doing so. "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with – & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children," she wrote. Some fans were still unhappy with her response to the situation, as seen below.