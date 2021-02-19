Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West After Almost 7 Years of Marriage

✖

Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West, ending their six-year marriage following her husband's controversial remarks amid his presidential bid. According to TMZ, Kardashian filed for divorce Friday. Sources close to the couple shared that Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four kids and that a prenuptial agreement will make the split a simple one. The insider revealed that the couple is actually close to the settlement coming to a close, as neither is contesting the terms of the prenup.

Kardashian and West had first met in the early 2000s, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star having told Ryan Seacrest in 2017 that they met "in 2002 or 2003" while West "was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend." That initial meeting immediately sparked interest, with Kardashian revealing that West "was asking his friends: 'Who is this Kim Kardajan?'" The couple did not, however, immediately date, and were instead involved in multiple other relationships before their friendship eventually turned romantic. According to a previous report from Us Weekly, Kardashian credited her divorce from Kris Humphries in August of 2011 with helping her discover her true feelings for West, explaining that, "I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted." She said that they started dating shortly after when West invited her to Paris, Kardashian saying, "I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him."

Four months after welcoming their first child together, daughter North, in June of 2013, West dropped to one knee and popped the question in front of Kardashian's family and friends at the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium, AT&T Park. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held in Florence, Italy in May of 2014. Along with 7-year-old North, they also share Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

Their relationship, however, seemed to enter a downward spiral in recent months, propelling towards divorce following West's announcement that he was running for president. During his first campaign rally, held in South Carolina on July 20, West made a number of comments that reportedly "upset" Kardashian, including revealing that they had once considered aborting their first child. The rally reportedly sparked concern among Kardashian and her family regarding West's mental health, something that prompted a series of bizarre tweets from the rapper, alleging that Kardashian "was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday," among several others.

Not long after, a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian "has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce." The source said that divorce was something she had been considering for some time, but she "wanted to make it work," in large part due to their children. At the same time that reports surfaced, West had taken to Twitter, writing in a since-deleted tweet, "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf (sic) for 'prison reform.'"