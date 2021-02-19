Kanye West Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Reports

✖

Kanye West is still sporting his wedding ring amid speculation that he and wife Kim Kardashian are on the precipice of divorce. The rapper was spotted wearing the gold band while out in Malibu Wednesday, as seen in a new photo published by Entertainment Tonight, which you can see here. West looked casual in a head-to-toe white outfit while holding his cell phone in his hand, exposing his left ring finger to the camera and revealing that he's still hanging onto the symbol of his marriage during tough times.

Kardashian, meanwhile, ditched her wedding ring for a Skims photoshoot in January, but wore a simple band on her left ring finger in photos she took around the home she shares with West posted to Instagram Thursday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the photos, under which she espoused her recent plant-based diet, the same day an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the star is "extremely stressed out" trying to keep her marital issues quiet.

"Kim and Kanye are trying their best to keep their relationship issues a private matter, especially for the sake of the kids," the source said. Kardashian and West share four children: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm. The insider added that the KKW Beauty founder is feeling the strain of taking care of the kids, studying to become a lawyer and "figuring out her situation with Kanye in the best way possible for both their kids and for him and his mental state."

News broke in January that Kardashian and West were heading for divorce, with the E! reality star retained high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser, reported Page Six at the time. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer; she is serious about her prison reform campaign," the outlet's source said. "Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is also heading into its final season come March 18, during which all the marital drama will reportedly play out on screen. Even though the Kardashian-Jenner family is taking a step away from the show that built their empire, the family isn't going away. In December, the famous family announced they had signed an exclusive deal with Hulu, although what they intend to do with that deal remains to be announced. The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicks off Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E!.