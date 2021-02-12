Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Will Reportedly Spend Valentine's Day Apart Amid Plan for Divorce

✖

Kim Kardashian will be spending Valentine's Day apart from husband Kanye West as the couple prepares for divorce. A source told PEOPLE Thursday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be spending the holiday with her four kids — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and 1-year-old Psalm — while West remains on his Wyoming ranch, where he has remained for much of the last year.

"Kim is great," the insider said. "She has a Valentine's Day celebration planned with her kids and family. She likes to make it special for the kids. She doesn't have any contact with Kanye. ...It's obvious that she is just focused on the future." Earlier this month, another source told the outlet that the couple, who wed in 2014, have been communicating only as needed as they move toward legally separating. "Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives. They have no contact," the insider added, explaining that when it comes to officially dissolving her marriage, Kardashian "has a divorce plan in place and will file when she is ready."

That date draws closer, the source said, as the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres March 18 on E! and heavily features the problems in the KKW Beauty founder's marriage to the "Good Morning" rapper. They added that the reality star would likely file for divorce when the season has aired.

News broke in January that Kardashian and West were officially headed for divorce after a challenging year, with Page Six reporting at the time that the Skims founder had retained high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer; she is serious about her prison reform campaign," the outlet's source said. "Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it."

With KUWTK coming to an end, a source told Page Six, "the Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," discussing Kardashian's marriage problems. Even though KUWTK is coming to an end, the Kardashian family announced that they had signed an exclusive deal with Hulu in December. Further details about what the deal entails have yet to be announced, but the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicks off the drama on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E!.