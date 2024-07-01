Justin Timberlake Jokes About DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake seems to have poked fun at his recent DWI arrest. The Grammy-winning singer, 43, joked about driving on stage at Boston's TD Garden for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour following his June 18 arrest.

In a clip of the concert shared on social media, Timberlake can be heard asking the crowd, "So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving?" He then quickly adds, "No, I'm just kidding," as the audience goes wild, asking more seriously if anyone was there experiencing the show for the first time.

The "Selfish" singer has continued on his world tour without delay after being arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, for allegedly driving while intoxicated just after midnight on June 18. Timberlake was pulled over after an officer witnessed him allegedly drive through a stop sign and "fail to keep on the right side of the roadway," according to the celeb's arrest report. Timberlake told police he had "one martini and I followed my friends home," as per the report, but the officer noted that the singer's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy."

"A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the officer wrote. Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court virtually on Friday, July 26, and his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement that he "looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations." The statement continued, "He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time."

Despite his headline-making arrest, Timberlake's concert tour has gone on without a hitch, including two back-to-back sold-out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden last week. On June 21, during a performance at Chicago's United Center, Timberlake also seemed to address his arrest to the crowd, albeit in a much more contrite way.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it's been a tough week," Timberlake said during the concert. "But you're here. I'm here ... I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."