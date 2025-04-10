‘The Voice’: Adam Levine Says ‘I Quit’ Amid Tough Decision

Adam Levine only just returned to The Voice, but he might already be prepared to quit.

During the Knockout Round on Monday, the Maroon 5 frontman had to make a tough decision between two singers on his team, and he was not happy.

“It’s that time again,” Levine said in a confessional interview via Us Weekly. “I got to put good people against good people. There’s nothing I can do about that. It shows me that if you’re able to win this knockout round, you can go a lot further. It’s going to be hard. There’s something about that Ari: she is special. But Britton is a bit of a chameleon. He’s exploring. That’s a good thing. Two very different singers. Two very good singers. It’s going to be tough.”

Pictured: (l-r) Ari Camille, Britton Moore — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

During the Knockouts, 21-year-old Ari Camille performed “Love Like This” by Faith Evans, followed by 21-year-old Britton Moore, who did Zac Brown Band’s “Free.” New coach Kelsea Ballerini couldn’t pick a while, while John Legend told the two they have “earned the right to not leave this competition.” When it was Levine’s turn, he really couldn’t decide and didn’t want to.

“You guys both did exactly what needed to be done, which is amazing for you guys but super crappy for me,” Levine told them. “I feel like everyone’s going to be alright. I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. Please don’t ask me, Carson [Daly].”

Pictured: Adam Levine — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

“I don’t know. I quit,” he joked before ultimately choosing Britton, who he believed was “most ready to move forward right now.” It might have been a hard choice for Levine, but Legend was quick to use his steal and bring Ari on for the playoff rounds. “I really think she exudes star power,” he said. “She’s back on Team Legend. Come on home!”

The Knockouts will continue on Monday with the remaining contestants. It’s been a grueling last couple of episodes as the coaches have had to pair up their best singers and make a decision. Ballerini even cried when she had to choose between two singers. Meanwhile, April 21 will be a “Road to Playoffs” episode that will take a look back at the coaches and their team from throughout the season so far. Season 27 is proving to be an intense one, and it all continues on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.