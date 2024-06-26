Justin Timberlake Breaks Social Media Silence After Arrest

Justin Timberlake has made his return to social media following his DWI arrest. On Tuesday, June, 25, the "Selfish" singer, 43, took to Instagram with the first post since his arrest on June 18, posting in honor of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour performance at New York's Madison Square Garden Arena.

Celebrating his performance at the iconic venue, Timberlake revealed he had tour T-shirts made in the colors of the New York Knicks. Holding the merch up in a video for social media, the musician said, "This is so important right now... let's go! Got y'alls Knicks colors," singing, "We had to do it!" Someone then added, "Bing, bong!" from off-camera. Timberlake captioned the post, "Had to do it @nyknicks."

The Trolls World Tour star will take the stage at the arena on Wednesday, June 26, amid the drama surrounding his June 18 arrest in Sag Harbor for allegedly driving while intoxicated or impaired last week. Timberlake was arrested just after midnight after an officer witnessed him allegedly drive through a stop sign and "fail to keep on the right side of the roadway," according to the arrest report. Timberlake told police he had "one martini and I followed my friends home," as per the report, but the officer noted that the singer's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy."

"A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the officer wrote in the arrest report.

(Photo: Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

The *NSYNC alum is scheduled to appear in court on July 26, and his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement that he "looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations." The statement continued, "He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA's office."

Timberlake previously alluded to his legal troubles during a Saturday, June 21 performance at Chicago's United Center, telling the audience it had "been a tough week." He continued to the crowd, "I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."