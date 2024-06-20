Justin Timberlake's Lawyer Breaks Silence on DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in Sag Harbor, New York on Tuesday after midnight.

Justin Timberlake's lawyer has broken his silence on the singer's recent DWI arrest. In a statement shared by the New York Post, a representative for attorney Edward Burke Jr. said, "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations."

"He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time," the legal rep added. "He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA's office."

(Photo: SAH HARBOR, NY – JUNE 18: (EDITORâ€™S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Imagesâ€™ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images) - Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, sometime after midnight, Timberlake was pulled over by police in Sag Harbor. He was allegedly seen swerving and failing to stop at a stop sign. When police spoke with Timberlake, they claimed his eyes appeared bloodshot and that he smelled of alcohol.

During the stop, Timberlake failed a field sobriety test and declined, multiple times, to take a blood-alcohol test. He was arrested and taken to the Sag Harbor police station, where he was charged with drunken driving, and released nine hours later without bail, after being arranged.

Timberlake has yet to issue a statement on his arrest, and the NYP stated that the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment. Timberlake is scheduled to return to court on July 26, 2024