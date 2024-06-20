Justin Timberlake's Lawyer Breaks Silence on DWI Arrest
Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in Sag Harbor, New York on Tuesday after midnight.
Justin Timberlake's lawyer has broken his silence on the singer's recent DWI arrest. In a statement shared by the New York Post, a representative for attorney Edward Burke Jr. said, "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations."
"He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time," the legal rep added. "He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA's office."
In the early morning hours on Tuesday, sometime after midnight, Timberlake was pulled over by police in Sag Harbor. He was allegedly seen swerving and failing to stop at a stop sign. When police spoke with Timberlake, they claimed his eyes appeared bloodshot and that he smelled of alcohol.
During the stop, Timberlake failed a field sobriety test and declined, multiple times, to take a blood-alcohol test. He was arrested and taken to the Sag Harbor police station, where he was charged with drunken driving, and released nine hours later without bail, after being arranged.
Timberlake has yet to issue a statement on his arrest, and the NYP stated that the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment. Timberlake is scheduled to return to court on July 26, 2024
