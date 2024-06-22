Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence Over DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake returned to his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Friday with a stop in Chicago, days after his embarrassing arrest for DWI earlier in the week. According to Us Weekly, the singer addressed the week's news on stage and thanked his fans in the process.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it's been a tough week," Timberlake told the crowd during the intro for his song "Selfish." "But you're here, and I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now.

"I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much," he concluded.

Timberlake was arrested in Long Island's Sag Harbor after getting a break from his tour schedule. He was stopped and found to be in "intoxicated condition," according to E! News, and the former N'SYNC star was detained.

According to police, Timberlake had poor performance on "all standardized field sobriety tests" and reportedly told an officer he had "one martini" before refusing another test. Timberlake ended up released without bail the next morning and was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated.

As E! News adds, a source claiming to have inside information on the singer's night before the arrest noted he was "at dinner with friends last night."

"As he left the restaurant, there was a patrol car seemingly stationed near the restaurant," the source added. "He was stopped and was arrested. Nobody was hurt."

Timberlake's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., already spoke out prior to the singer's concert on Friday. "I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time," he said. "[But] am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."