Justin Timberlake Reportedly Arrested for DWI

Justin Timberlake has reportedly been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. Multiple outlets, including Good Morning America and Newsday, reported Tuesday that the singer, 43, arrested on a possible DWI charge Monday night in Sag Harbor, New York.

Details of the incident remain unclear at this time, but a source told PEOPLE that Timberlake was pulled over and arrested for driving while intoxicated or impaired after leaving the America Hotel in Sag Harbor, where he reportedly had dinner. The singer was allegedly taken into police custody while on his way to a friend's house. The source added that "nobody was hurt."

A representative for the Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that former NSYNC star remained in police custody as of Tuesday morning. Timberlake, who has not publicly addressed the incident at this time, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, according to multiple outlets.

Timberlake's arrest comes amid his ongoing The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off in April and ended a five-year hiatus. The more than 50 city tour began in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at Rogers Arena on Monday, April 29 with a two-hour show featuring hits from his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was. The tour has since taken the singer to Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix, San Antonio, and more. He is next set to take the stage Friday and Saturday at Chicago's United Center, with two performances at Madison Square Garden next Tuesday and Wednesday. It is unclear if those dates will be impacted by the singer's arrest.

In February, the "Selfish" singer added 15 additional dates to the fall leg of his North American tour, including shows in Montreal, Detroit, Orlando, Charlotte, Louisville, Dallas, Nashville, Pittsburgh and a hometown appearance in Memphis. The tour is currently set to wrap with a Dec. 16 performance at Indianapolis, Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.