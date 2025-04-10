Popular sports personality Annie Agar has shared details about a frightening health episode that left her with substantial facial injuries, including a black eye and fractured nose. The NFL correspondent and content creator, known for her sports commentary videos, revealed the circumstances behind her injuries in a social media update that mixed her trademark humor with candid information about the incident.

Initially teasing followers with a joke that her injuries resulted from “saying something about the Packers in Chicago,” Agar quickly clarified that the actual cause was far more concerning. According to her TikTok video explanation shared on Instagram, she experienced a medical emergency in her bathroom after feeling severely dehydrated following a drive home from St. Louis, where she had delivered a speech.

“I woke up the next day, felt super nauseous when I got up, walked toward the bathroom, and just passed out,” Agar explained in her video. “I don’t remember falling. I don’t remember anything. I woke up with this, and I think I drilled my head on either the corner of something or the floor.”

The 28-year-old media personality, who has accumulated more than two million followers across her social platforms, revealed she needed emergency medical attention following the incident. “I went and got a CAT scan. My sweet dad drove down… ’cause I was here by myself, so had to go to the ER,” she shared on Instagram, confirming that medical professionals diagnosed her with a fractured nose and possible concussion, though fortunately no internal injuries were detected.

Despite the alarming situation, Agar maintained her characteristic positive attitude and humor throughout her explanation video. She even drew a lighthearted comparison to professional football players who deal with similar injuries: “Concussion protocol is no joke, I don’t know how NFL players do it,” she remarked, adding that she would “not be doing this again” and rated the experience “10 outta 10 would not recommend.”

Agar rose to fame during the pandemic when her comedic skits depicting NFL team meetings went viral. Since 2020, she has built a substantial following, with over one million TikTok followers and more than 603,000 on X (formerly Twitter). She currently works as an NFL correspondent for the Chicago Sports Network and hosts The Offensive Line podcast.

While reassuring fans that she would return to creating content soon, Agar indicated she would take a brief hiatus to recover properly on her Instagram: “We’re gonna be back to your regularly scheduled content very soon. Uh, I might just take a couple days off so that this heals and I don’t concuss myself again.”

The incident follows another recent health scare in the NFL media community, as sportscaster Erin Andrews recently underwent treatment for a pre-cancerous skin condition following the 2024 season.