Judge Reportedly Delivers Devastating Blow to Wendy Williams

The judge in Wendy Williams’ conservatorship case has not been pleased with how the former queen of hot topics has spoken about the legal situation publicly. Williams and her niece, journalist Alex Finney, have been accused of using their influence to skew public opinion on the matter.

VIBE Magazine reports Judge Lisa Sokoloff exclaimed during a recent hearing at Williams regarding her career, “It’s done.” The source who reported from the courtroom that the judge also claimed that the judge called Williams’ family “no good,” leaving Williams hurt by the remarks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams has explained in media interviews that she regrets consenting to the courts assigning her a legal guardian, noting she was unaware of all of the ramifications and simply trying to protect her assets at the time. She has been under the guardianship of Sabrina Morrissey since May 2022 amid her growing health concerns. She denies having dementia.

Now, a #FreeWendy campaign is underway. The campaign is designed to bring awareness to her conservatorship and end her current living situation in a monitored facility.

In March, Williams appeared on The View to discuss why she tossed a note outside of her facility window seeking help, which resulted in her being checked into a medical facility for a psychiatric exam, which she reportedly passed.

“I needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctor, so that’s why I went to the hospital,” she explained. “How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not!”

When asked about her potential return to television, she exclaimed, “I’ve been doing important things all of my life, and these two people don’t look like me. They don’t talk like me. They don’t act like me. They will never be me.”

Williams health care advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso expressed Williams initial desire to be placed under guardianship was because she felt she was being taken advantage of financially. She said, “She kind of felt like, ‘Hey, I have the court. They’re going to assign me a money person. I’m going to be good.’ In no way did she think that her whole life was going to be taken away from her.”