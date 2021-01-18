Dr. Dre Photographed Back in Studio Days After Release from Hospital 

✖

Dr. Dre is back in the studio, just a day after he was released from the hospital. The rapper and music mogul was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering a brain aneurysm but was allowed to leave the hospital last week. Dre was seen with award-winning music producer Focus, who shared a picture of Dre in a studio with other artists.

"My big bro is super good!!! We Working... I TOOK THE PIC SO IM HERE!!!" Focus wrote on Saturday. Focus, whose real name is Bernard Edwards Jr., worked with Dre on his third solo album, Compton, released in August 2015. He is also signed to Dre's Aftermath Entertainment and is a five-time Grammy winner.

Dre, whose full name is Andre Young, was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 4 after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was being treated in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center until Wednesday and was then moved to a private room. He was discharged on Friday, but sources told TMZ he still needs 24/7 medical care at home. Doctors reportedly do not know what triggered the brain bleed, but the 55-year-old Dre is very lucky. About half of all ruptured brain aneurysm cases are fatal, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

After Dre was hospitalized, he shared a statement on Instagram, alongside an older photo of himself in a studio. He thanked fans, friends, and family for their support. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," he wrote on Jan. 5. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" Once Dre was out of the hospital, his friend and fellow rapper, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Ice-T, confirmed he was doing better. "Update: Just FaceTimed with [Dre]. He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice-T wrote.

Focus was discovered by Dr. Dre and became Aftermath's staff producer in 2001. Aside from Dre, he also worked with Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Eminem, Pink, 50 Cent, Jennifer Lopez, and many others. In a 2015 interview with DJBooth, Focus said he struggled a bit at Aftermath at first because he was trying to create Dre-style records. Dre still saw the potential in him but reminded Focus to blaze his own trail. "Dre saw potential where I might not have been performing to the fullest," Focus recalled. "He saw that and said, 'I didn't hire you to be me. I don't want you to be me. I hired you to be you. Just do you and let's see where it goes from there.' That was the conversation that sparked everything."